Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Edison has a history of favorable rate decisions by regulatory authorities, which will likely encourage it to invest more in infrastructure improvements. A stable financial position backed by a strong cash generation capacity enables the company to follow a disciplined capital spending program. The company is also making notable progress in generating renewable energy. Moreover, the company outperformed its broader industry in the last year. However, disruption in wholesale energy markets may affect its ability to meet customers’ energy needs and thereby adversely affect its performance. Also, the company faces interest rate risk owing to variable rate debt and to new debt financing needed to fund capital requirements.”

Get Consolidated Edison Inc alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a hold rating and issued a $83.50 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.29.

Consolidated Edison (ED) traded up 0.87% on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. 578,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.09.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-2.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Oates sold 1,908 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $160,023.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 158 shares of company stock worth $13,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 127.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.