Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) Earns Hold Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “We believe purchasing the ADC is a good step for the company – it allows management to focus on Conifer’s core book of specialty commercial lines business without worrying about the negative impact of continued reserve charges related to older claims. Management believes the company is positioned to grow and generate positive returns, potentially beginning as soon as 4Q17. In terms of valuation, however, management estimates BVPS of $6.22 at the end of 3Q so the company is now trading above expected book value. As such, we don’t see much multiple expansion in the near-term until the company begins to show positive earnings momentum.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ CNFR) opened at 6.60 on Wednesday. Conifer Holdings has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $50.38 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 million. Conifer Holdings had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. Analysts expect that Conifer Holdings will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brian J. Roney purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman James G. Petcoff purchased 216,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 258,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,856.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 260,000 shares of company stock worth $1,625,000. Insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Conifer Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 316,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 58,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Conifer Holdings by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 686,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 228,175 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conifer Holdings Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc is an insurance holding company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries, the Company offers insurance coverage in both specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It operates through two segments: commercial lines and personal lines. It is engaged in underwriting and marketing insurance coverage, and administering claims processing for such policies.

