Cone Midstream Partners LP (CNNX) Stake Raised by Castleton Investment Management LLC

Castleton Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cone Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) by 455.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Cone Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Castleton Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Castleton Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Cone Midstream Partners worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cone Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cone Midstream Partners by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cone Midstream Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cone Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Cone Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cone Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNNX) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Cone Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Cone Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Cone Midstream Partners had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Cone Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cone Midstream Partners LP will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Cone Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Cone Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cone Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cone Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut their target price on Cone Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Cone Midstream Partners Company Profile

CONE Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy Inc (CONSOL) and Noble Energy, Inc (Noble Energy). The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets to service CONSOL’s and Noble Energy’s production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

