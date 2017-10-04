Comparing Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) and OBALON THERPTCS (OBLN)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ: EYES) and OBALON THERPTCS (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Second Sight Medical Products Inc. alerts:

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and OBALON THERPTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -646.89% -168.49% -129.48% OBALON THERPTCS -566.87% -108.07% -48.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and OBALON THERPTCS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $5.14 million 12.38 -$32.85 million ($0.72) -1.56 OBALON THERPTCS $4.98 million 33.55 -$27.12 million ($6.90) -1.44

OBALON THERPTCS has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Second Sight Medical Products. Second Sight Medical Products is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OBALON THERPTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of OBALON THERPTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of OBALON THERPTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Second Sight Medical Products and OBALON THERPTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 OBALON THERPTCS 1 0 3 0 2.50

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 346.43%. OBALON THERPTCS has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than OBALON THERPTCS.

Summary

OBALON THERPTCS beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing prosthetic devices that restore vision to blind individuals. The Company’s product, the Argus II System, treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP). The Argus II System provides an artificial form of vision that differs from the vision of people with normal sight. It does not restore normal vision and it does not slow or reverse the progression of the disease. The Company’s Argus II System employs electrical stimulation to bypass degenerated photoreceptor cells and to stimulate remaining viable retinal cells thereby inducing visual perception in blind individuals. The Argus II System works by converting video images captured by a miniature camera housed in a patient’s glasses into a series of small electrical pulses that are transmitted wirelessly to an array of electrodes that are implanted on the surface of the retina.

OBALON THERPTCS Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a United States-based commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. The Company’s product, Obalon balloon system, is a swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. The Obalon balloon system is intended to be used as an adjunct to a moderate intensity diet and behavior modification program. All balloons must be removed six months after the first balloon is placed. The Obalon balloon system intends to provide patients and physicians with a reversible and repeatable weight loss solution in an outpatient setting, without altering patient anatomy or requiring surgery. The Company has received Premarket approval (PMA) for its Obalon balloon system based on the results of its United States pivotal clinical trial, referred to as the SMART trial.

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.