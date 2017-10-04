Comparing Saul Centers (BFS) & Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) and Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Saul Centers Inc. alerts:

This table compares Saul Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 21.15% 23.85% 3.42% Weingarten Realty Investors 33.57% 11.03% 4.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Saul Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weingarten Realty Investors 1 2 1 0 2.00

Saul Centers presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.48%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Saul Centers pays out 129.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 104.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Weingarten Realty Investors has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Saul Centers and Weingarten Realty Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $221.81 million 6.23 $144.68 million $1.58 40.15 Weingarten Realty Investors $571.15 million 7.14 $367.56 million $1.47 21.61

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Weingarten Realty Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Saul Centers on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership, management and development of income-producing properties. It operates through two segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Company, which conducts all of its activities through its subsidiaries, the Saul Holdings Limited Partnership (Operating Partnership) and Subsidiary Partnerships, engages in the ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, renovation, expansion, development and financing of community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-used properties in the Washington, District of Columbia/Baltimore metropolitan area. As of December 31, 2016, it properties (the Current Portfolio Properties) consisted of 49 shopping center properties (the Shopping Centers), six mixed-use properties, which consists of office, retail and multi-family residential uses (the Mixed-Use Properties) and three (non-operating) development properties.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 220 centers, primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers, which were located in 18 states spanning the country from coast to coast with approximately 44.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Its centers are located principally in the South, West Coast and Southeast Coast of the United States with concentrations in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas. It also owned interests in 28 parcels of land that totaled approximately 19.8 million square feet, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.