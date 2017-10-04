Comparing Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) & Viasystems Group (VIAS)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) and Viasystems Group (NASDAQ:VIAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and Viasystems Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 0 1 3 0 2.75 Viasystems Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.78%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is more favorable than Viasystems Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and Viasystems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited 3.61% 4.76% 3.71% Viasystems Group -2.73% -17.43% -2.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and Viasystems Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $383.34 million 1.07 $39.73 million $0.56 30.59 Viasystems Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Viasystems Group.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited beats Viasystems Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company’s portfolio of power semiconductors includes approximately 1,600 products, as of June 30, 2016. The Company’s product portfolio consists of two categories: power discretes and power integrated circuits (ICs). The Company’s portfolio of products focuses high-volume applications, including personal computers, flat panel televisions, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for television, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. The Company sells its products primarily to distributors in the Asia Pacific region, who in turn sell these products to end customers. The Company conducts its operations primarily in the United States, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Korea and Japan. Its products are applicable in desktop and tablet personal computers, flat panel displays and televisions.

Viasystems Group Company Profile

Viasystems Group, Inc. (Viasystems) provides multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electromechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). The Company operates in two segments: Printed Circuit Boards and Assembly. The Printed Circuit Boards segment offers PCB products. The Assembly segment includes the Company’s E-M Solutions products and services. The Company has around 15 manufacturing facilities, including eight in the United States and seven located outside of the United States. The Company’s PCB products are produced at its eight domestic facilities, three of its five facilities are in China and one facility is in Canada. The Company’s E-M Solutions products and services are provided from other two facilities in China and one facility in Mexico. In addition to its manufacturing facilities, the Company maintains engineering and customer service centers in Hong Kong, China, the Netherlands, England, Canada, Mexico and the United States to support its customers’ local needs.

