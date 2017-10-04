Comparing Alliance HealthCare Services (AIQ) & Its Competitors

Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ: AIQ) is one of 82 public companies in the “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Alliance HealthCare Services to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance HealthCare Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance HealthCare Services N/A N/A -76.47 Alliance HealthCare Services Competitors $2.02 billion $430.74 million -69.91

Alliance HealthCare Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Alliance HealthCare Services. Alliance HealthCare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance HealthCare Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance HealthCare Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliance HealthCare Services Competitors 424 2204 3411 123 2.52

As a group, “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies have a potential downside of 19.01%. Given Alliance HealthCare Services’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance HealthCare Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of Alliance HealthCare Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Advanced Medical Equipment & Technology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance HealthCare Services has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance HealthCare Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance HealthCare Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance HealthCare Services 3.63% N/A 3.07% Alliance HealthCare Services Competitors -327.75% -39.89% -12.35%

About Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services. The radiology segment also comprises radiation oncology services. The interventional healthcare services segment provides interventional healthcare through therapeutic minimally invasive pain management procedures medical management, laboratory testing and other services. The Company operates freestanding outpatient radiology, oncology and interventional clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC) that are not owned by hospitals or providers. It operates over 560 diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy systems.

