Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of Community Health Systems (CYH) opened at 7.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The firm’s market cap is $865.26 million.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen acquired 9,766,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $71,005,341.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 38,765.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,263,000 after buying an additional 14,647,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,957,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,374,000 after buying an additional 2,819,955 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 101.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,771,843 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $14,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,513 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

