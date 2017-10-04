Comcast (CMCSK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0641408869493 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSK) opened at 58.00 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

