Columbus Circle Investors Has $52.93 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 618,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,718 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors owned about 0.05% of The Kraft Heinz worth $52,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 77.82 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $76.89 and a one year high of $97.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

