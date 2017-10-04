Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC Sells 40,576 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC lessened its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,576 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor Corporation makes up about 0.5% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 91,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) traded up 0.16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 1,594,232 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.33.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 19,385 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $348,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,490 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,611.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $401,079.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,308 shares of company stock worth $970,767 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

