Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne Sells 10,310 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) COO Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $95,779.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Frank L. Jr. Hanagarne sold 28,800 shares of Coeur Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $244,800.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) opened at 9.57 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% during the second quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 106,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. UBS AG cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

