Coach, Inc. (COH) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reaffirmed their peer perform rating on shares of Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $40.67 target price on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Vetr cut shares of Coach from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG dropped their target price on shares of Coach from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Coach in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Coach in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Coach in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Get Coach Inc. alerts:

Coach (NYSE COH) traded down 0.08% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. 1,058,625 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. Coach has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Coach had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coach will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Coach, Inc. (COH) Receives “Peer Perform” Rating from Wolfe Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/coach-inc-coh-receives-peer-perform-rating-from-wolfe-research.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

In other news, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $340,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $187,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,030.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COH. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coach by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Coach by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 95,230 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coach by 3,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Coach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coach during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Coach Company Profile

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Coach Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coach Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.