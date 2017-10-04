Clinton Group Inc. Trims Stake in Geo Group Inc (The) (GEO)

Clinton Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precept Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) by 18.4% in the second quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Geo Group Inc (The) by 1,298.4% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 46,898 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Geo Group Inc (The) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Geo Group Inc (The) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Geo Group Inc (The) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 964,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after buying an additional 328,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geo Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) traded down 0.4262% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.3074. 9,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Geo Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.4484 and a beta of 1.52.

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $570.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.69 million. Geo Group Inc (The) had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEO. BidaskClub lowered Geo Group Inc (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geo Group Inc (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Geo Group Inc (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co began coverage on shares of Geo Group Inc (The) in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In other news, Director Anne N. Foreman sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $462,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman A. Carlson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,104.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, leasing and management of correctional, detention and re-entry facilities and the provision of community-based services and youth services in the United States, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Canada.

