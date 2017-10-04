Clinton Group Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX)

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 43.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,236,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 375,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 743.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,772 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) traded down 0.18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. 302,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WPX Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm’s market cap is $4.54 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WPX Energy, Inc. will post ($0.51) EPS for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 35,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPX. ValuEngine lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $10.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.55.

WPX Energy, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry and its operations are conducted in the United States.

