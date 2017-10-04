Clinton Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,492 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $515,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,535.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,381. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE TOL) traded down 0.10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 44,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.50.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post $3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Toll Brothers, Inc is engaged in designing, building, marketing, selling and arranging financing for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities. The Company operates through two segments: Traditional Home Building and Toll Brothers City Living (City Living). Within the Traditional Home Building segment, it operates in five geographic segments in the United States: the North, consisting of Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey and New York; the Mid-Atlantic, consisting of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia; the South, consisting of Florida, North Carolina and Texas; the West, consisting of Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Washington, and California.

