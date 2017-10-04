Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,298,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,651,044,000 after buying an additional 1,080,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,153,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,303,979,000 after acquiring an additional 747,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,825,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65,704 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,076,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,324,000 after acquiring an additional 366,009 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy Corporation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,539,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,806,000 after acquiring an additional 102,794 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,279 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.66. 1,463,801 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Valero Energy Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Valero Energy Corporation from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. reduced their price target on Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.49.

Valero Energy Corporation Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

