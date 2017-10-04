Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC held its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 48,242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 72,363 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA SDS) traded down 0.356% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.886. The stock had a trading volume of 1,778,947 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $70.64.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

