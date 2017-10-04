Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.65.

Shares of Civista Bancshares (CIVB) opened at 22.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $231.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post $1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 115.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 152,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 104.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $6,596,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 733.1% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through the subsidiary bank, Civista Bank, is primarily engaged in the business of community banking. Civista Bank, located in Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Logan, Madison, Montgomery, Summit, Huron, Ottawa and Richland Counties, Ohio, conducts a general banking business that involves collecting customer deposits, making loans, purchasing securities, and offering Trust services.

