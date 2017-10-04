Citigroup Inc. Upgrades Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM) to Buy

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $116.00 target price on Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation lowered Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.22 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.07.

Shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) opened at 120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 64.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

