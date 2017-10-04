Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,675 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,048 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boston Private Financial Holdings worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings by 48,173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,083,000 after buying an additional 10,227,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,500,000 after buying an additional 446,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,563,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,044,000 after buying an additional 1,422,619 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 3,533,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,235,000 after buying an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,269,000 after buying an additional 291,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) opened at 16.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $94.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPFH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

