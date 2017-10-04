Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in China Biologic Products, Inc. (CBPO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Biologic Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,880,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 694.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,007,000 after buying an additional 1,318,183 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,641,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 22,932 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 771.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after buying an additional 482,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products Inc. alerts:

Shares of China Biologic Products, Inc. (CBPO) opened at 95.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.75. China Biologic Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $126.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that China Biologic Products, Inc. will post $4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBPO. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of China Biologic Products in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Citigroup Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in China Biologic Products, Inc. (CBPO)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/citigroup-inc-has-1-33-million-stake-in-china-biologic-products-inc-cbpo.html.

About China Biologic Products

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.