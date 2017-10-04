Citigroup Inc. (C) Stake Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,948 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Citigroup worth $313,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 2,718.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,415,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,749,573,000 after purchasing an additional 189,447,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,198,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,958,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,742,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,535,000 after buying an additional 16,257,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,167,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,269,000 after buying an additional 10,294,403 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its stake in Citigroup by 25.9% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 41,129,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,384,000 after buying an additional 8,464,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,702,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total transaction of $344,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,494.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc. (C) opened at 74.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post $5.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Atlantic Securities restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Vetr upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.34 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s whose businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

