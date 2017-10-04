Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 23,104 Shares of Career Education Corporation (CECO)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,104 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Career Education Corporation worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Career Education Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Career Education Corporation by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Career Education Corporation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Career Education Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CECO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Career Education Corporation in a report on Friday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $87,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,003.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation (CECO) opened at 10.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $739.11 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. Career Education Corporation has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $12.59.

Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Career Education Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Career Education Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Career Education Corporation will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Corporation Profile

Career Education Corporation, through its colleges, institutions and universities, offers education to students in a range of career-oriented disciplines through online, on-ground and hybrid learning programs. The Company’s American InterContinental University (AIU) and Colorado Technical University (CTU) provide degree programs through the master’s or doctoral level as well as associate and bachelor’s levels.

