Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 27,076 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VET. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 204,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/citadel-advisors-llc-purchases-27076-shares-of-vermilion-energy-inc-vet.html.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE VET) opened at 35.19 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 451.06%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. BidaskClub upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Vermilion Energy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.