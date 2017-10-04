Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 3,892 Shares of Tennant Company (TNC)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TNC. TheStreet downgraded Tennant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tennant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Tennant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Tennant Company (NYSE TNC) opened at 68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.13. Tennant Company has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.19). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $270.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tennant Company will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of cleaning solutions. The Company’s segments are Americas; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Company offers a range of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings and asset management solutions.

