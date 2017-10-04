Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiesta Restaurant Group news, Director Brian P. Friedman purchased 160,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $3,012,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,964.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Friedman purchased 290,000 shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $4,657,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,152,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,193.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,271,375 shares of company stock valued at $22,323,743. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (FRGI) opened at 18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The firm’s market capitalization is $493.76 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $172.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post $1.00 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRGI. TheStreet lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc owns, operates and franchises two fast-casual restaurant brands, Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana through its subsidiaries Pollo Operations, Inc, and its subsidiaries, and Pollo Franchise, Inc, (collectively Pollo Tropical) and Taco Cabana, Inc and its subsidiaries (collectively Taco Cabana).

