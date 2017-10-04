Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) VP Bradley J. Fluke Sells 7,325 Shares

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $391,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ CRUS) opened at 54.47 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.40.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

