Cinedigm Corp (CIDM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) traded down 0.67% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,716 shares. Cinedigm Corp has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company’s market capitalization is $20.21 million.

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinedigm Corp will post ($3.05) earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm Corp stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 150.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 2.16% of Cinedigm Corp worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm Corp

Cinedigm Corp. is a distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights to thousands of titles and episodes released across digital, physical, and home and mobile entertainment platforms. The Company also provides digital cinema assets servicing on over 12,000 domestic and foreign movie screens.

