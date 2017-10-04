Cibc World Markets Corp Has $392,000 Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Invictus RG grew its position in AutoNation by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in AutoNation by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. UBS AG lowered shares of AutoNation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $109,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,499.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) opened at 48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 29th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

