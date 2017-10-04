China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Stake Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) by 1,393.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $14,509,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,072,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,683,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,454,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation alerts:

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE SNP) opened at 75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.82 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.5115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

SNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Stake Increased by Quantbot Technologies LP” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/china-petroleum-chemical-corporation-snp-stake-increased-by-quantbot-technologies-lp.html.

About China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.