China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.45

Shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.45 and last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 584,507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.57.

Several research firms have commented on CHL. BidaskClub cut shares of China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered China Mobile (Hong Kong) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. China Mobile (Hong Kong) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $207.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.0457 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from China Mobile (Hong Kong)’s previous special dividend of $0.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in China Mobile (Hong Kong) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Mobile Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunication and related businesses. Its main businesses include Mobile businesses, Wireline Broadband businesses and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses. Mobile businesses include two categories of services. Voice services include local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, roaming services and voice value-added services.

