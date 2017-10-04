China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.62

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 45,506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of China Distance Education Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.46.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter. China Distance Education Holdings Limited had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 16.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Distance Education Holdings Limited will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in China Distance Education Holdings Limited by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Limited by 46.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 146,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Limited by 23.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 47,660 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC grew its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Limited by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 362,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in China Distance Education Holdings Limited by 29,358.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 544,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 543,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing online and offline education services, and selling related products in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company’s segments include online education services, business start-up training services and the sale of learning simulation software.

