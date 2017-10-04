Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $204.85 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,586,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 95,348 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $204,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 157,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,037 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,127,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 284,463 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,178 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verizon Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) traded up 0.150% on Wednesday, hitting $49.925. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,176 shares. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $203.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.834 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Verizon Communications also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,796 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the average volume of 5,342 put options.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,717.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,830 shares of company stock valued at $88,828 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/chevy-chase-trust-holdings-inc-has-204-85-million-holdings-in-verizon-communications-inc-vz.html.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.