Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Chemical Financial Corporation by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,327,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,743,000 after buying an additional 206,663 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 331,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 425,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Corporation by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Chemical Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Chemical Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Chemical Financial Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chemical Financial Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Chemical Financial Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

In other Chemical Financial Corporation news, Director Richard M. Lievense sold 14,659 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $706,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 2,110 shares of Chemical Financial Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $100,161.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ CHFC) opened at 52.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15. Chemical Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Chemical Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemical Financial Corporation will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Chemical Financial Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Chemical Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

Chemical Financial Corporation Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

