Cheetah Mobile Inc (CMCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:CMCM) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheetah Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut Cheetah Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Cheetah Mobile from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) remained flat at $8.61 on Tuesday. 444,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Cheetah Mobile’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,477,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 812,300 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 313.9% in the second quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 716,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 543,610 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 4,935.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 524,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 28.6% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,276,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 178.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 198,644 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.

