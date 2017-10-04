Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Get Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLDT. BidaskClub raised Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) remained flat at $21.20 during trading on Tuesday. 120,434 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $830.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/chatham-lodging-trust-reit-cldt-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $52,269.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.