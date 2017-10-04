Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Stake Raised by Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 0.3% of Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,814,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,428,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,709,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,266,000 after buying an additional 496,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 12.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,546,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,949,000 after buying an additional 1,165,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,033,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,845,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,225,000 after buying an additional 263,674 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ CHTR) traded up 0.28% on Wednesday, reaching $370.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,205 shares. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.28 and its 200-day moving average is $351.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.50 and a 52-week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $356.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.80.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $4,379,424.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

