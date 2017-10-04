Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Receives Buy Rating from Macquarie

Macquarie reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. Macquarie currently has a $430.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a neutral rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $382.80.

Shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) traded up 0.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.08. The company had a trading volume of 516,507 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.05. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $241.50 and a 12 month high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.29). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $4,379,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

