CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing intellectual property technologies to semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things markets. Its licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor cores and application-specific platforms for vision, imaging, and audio and voice, as well as long and short range wireless technologies, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth IPs. Its technologies are licensed to semiconductor and OEM companies in the form of IP, which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation. Its IP is primarily deployed in markets, such as smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, wearables, surveillance, connected cars, drones, robots, and industrial and medical equipment. It was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. “

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CEVA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of CEVA (NASDAQ CEVA) traded down 0.577% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.205. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares. The stock has a market cap of $926.99 million, a P/E ratio of 55.827 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. CEVA has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,806,000 after purchasing an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,155,000 after buying an additional 53,209 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 61.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,334,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,648,000 after buying an additional 505,443 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,125,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,940,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth $33,807,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc (CEVA) is a licensor of signal processing intellectual property (IP). The Company partners with semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to create connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and Internet of things (IoT).

