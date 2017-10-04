Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of £312 million during the quarter. Ceres Power Holdings plc had a negative net margin of 503.70% and a negative return on equity of 61.93%.

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (CWR) opened at 13.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 138.61 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.79. Ceres Power Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.79 and a 52 week high of GBX 14.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a fuel cell technology and engineering company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of its fuel cell technology. The SteelCell, operating at a temperature between 500 and 600 degree Celsius, is a perforated sheet of steel with a special ceramic layer that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

