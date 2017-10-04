CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 18,149 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/central-trust-co-sells-18149-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-company-bmy.html.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $335,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “long-term buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE BMY) traded up 0.306% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.487. 2,823,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.553 and a beta of 1.19.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 32.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.73%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.