CENTRAL EURO FD (CEE) Position Cut by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI reduced its position in CENTRAL EURO FD (NYSE:CEE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Sii Investments Inc. WI’s holdings in CENTRAL EURO FD were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC grew its holdings in CENTRAL EURO FD by 5.3% during the second quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 158,576 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CENTRAL EURO FD (NYSE CEE) traded up 0.0000% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.5999. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. CENTRAL EURO FD has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $25.58.

About CENTRAL EURO FD

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc(the fund), formerly The Central Europe, Russia and Turkey Fund, Inc, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey.

