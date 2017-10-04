Press coverage about Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 45.4178021023505 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (NYSE CEN) traded up 0.168% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.708. 35,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25.

Get Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/center-coast-mlp-infrastructure-fund-cen-getting-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows.html.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.