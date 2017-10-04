Centene Corporation (CNC) Holdings Reduced by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Centene Corporation comprises about 2.3% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Centene Corporation by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centene Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on Centene Corporation from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

In other Centene Corporation news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $317,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $344,152.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,973. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC) traded down 0.09% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.88. 259,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. Centene Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 billion. Centene Corporation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

