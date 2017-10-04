Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.10 to $10.60 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $8.40 price objective on shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) opened at 9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 19.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. by 2.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Equity Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V. (CEMEX) is an operating and holding company engaged, directly or indirectly, through its operating subsidiaries, primarily in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker and other construction materials throughout the world, and that provides construction-related services to customers and communities in over 50 countries throughout the world.

