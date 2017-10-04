Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vetr upgraded Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.03 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.10 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.03.

Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE CAT) opened at 125.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.17 and a beta of 1.26. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $125.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post $5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $20,826,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,584,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 201,471 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,332. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

