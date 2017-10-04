Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, September 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.03.

Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE CAT) opened at 125.51 on Wednesday. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.17 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average is $107.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $20,826,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $568,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,471 shares of company stock worth $22,979,332. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

