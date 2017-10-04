Castleton Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP)

Castleton Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,476,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $968,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,412,412 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 154.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 43,337,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,654,000 after buying an additional 26,293,140 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 97.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 41,329,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $842,685,000 after buying an additional 20,414,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 95.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,504,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,265,000 after buying an additional 11,483,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Sunoco Logistics Partners by 46.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 17,872,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,413,000 after buying an additional 5,657,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $18,650,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,031,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,890,197.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners LP (ETP) traded down 1.10% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 2,762,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $19.84 billion. Sunoco Logistics Partners LP has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Sunoco Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will post $0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

Sunoco Logistics Partners Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

