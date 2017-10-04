Castleton Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in TransCanada Corporation (TRP)

Castleton Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. TransCanada Corporation accounts for about 1.6% of Castleton Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Castleton Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransCanada Corporation were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransCanada Corporation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,674,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransCanada Corporation by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after acquiring an additional 983,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TransCanada Corporation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,839,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $802,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,684 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in TransCanada Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,210,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,705,000 after acquiring an additional 88,640 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in TransCanada Corporation by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,853,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,744,000 after acquiring an additional 57,920 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransCanada Corporation (TRP) traded down 0.436% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.836. The stock had a trading volume of 222,726 shares. TransCanada Corporation has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.836 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.4995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TransCanada Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. TransCanada Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransCanada Corporation from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded TransCanada Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransCanada Corporation in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

TransCanada Corporation Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

